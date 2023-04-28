Everyone from Elon Musk to politicians are talking about regulating Artificial Intelligence. There’s a reason for this -- AI has the capability to change our lives in ways we haven’t even thought is possible. But, how can we go about it? When it comes to regulating AI, there are several issues at play -- there are questions of ownership, copyrights and even transparency. How can we regulate AI to ensure that these concerns are addressed? In this episode of the bl podcasts, V Nivedita talks to Bharadwaj Jaishankar, Partner at IndusLaw, to help us understand some of these concerns and how they can be addressed.
