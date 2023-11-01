In this episode of the State of The Economy Podcast, Parvatha Vardhini C, Editor of bl.portfolio, talks to Rahul Singh, CIO - Equities at Tata Asset Management, about the way ahead for the Indian equity markets.

Rahul Singh speaks n how high interest rates are a negative for risk assets , including equities and says that he expects Indian markets to move sideways or consolidate this fiscal. The episode explores the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for investors.

The podcast delves into the sectors that hold growth potential and emphasizes the need to remain vigilant when evaluating investment opportunities at this point in time. Rahul Singh shares his insights on choosing between largecap and mid/small caps stocks, and they discuss the significance of balancing risk and reward as well as the need to be able to buy the stock one wants at the price one wants.

The podcast also takes a look at the recent Q2 earnings results. Rahul Singh offers his analysis of these results and provides insights into what to expect for the rest of the year as everyone navigates economic uncertainties.

Rahul Singh sheds light on why India is poised to perform relatively well compared to other emerging markets, even in the face of global economic shifts.

Host: Parvatha Vardhini C, Producers: V Nivedita, Siddharth MC

