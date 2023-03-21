The brand-new Verna sedan from Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has been released, with prices ranging from ₹10.90 lakhs to ₹17.38 crore. (ex-showroom, introductory prices).

According to the manufacturer, young people are significant buyers of vehicles like the Verna because of their cutting-edge designs and technologically advanced features. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India shares details about the all-new Verna.

