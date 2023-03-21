The brand-new Verna sedan from Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has been released, with prices ranging from ₹10.90 lakhs to ₹17.38 crore. (ex-showroom, introductory prices).
According to the manufacturer, young people are significant buyers of vehicles like the Verna because of their cutting-edge designs and technologically advanced features. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India shares details about the all-new Verna.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.