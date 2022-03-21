hamburger

In conversation with Diageo India chief Hina Nagarajan

Our BL Bureau | Updated on: Mar 21, 2022

The new MD and CEO of United Spirits, Hina Nagarajan, is shaking things up to change the paradigm of the liquor industry

This conversation you’re about to hear is a part of BusinessLine’s Table Talk series, conversations with leaders on their life and times and businesses. In this episode, the vivacious new MD and CEO of United Spirits, Hina Nagarajan, speaks to BusinessLine. For the uninitiated, Hina Nagarajan is the first woman to lead a liquor company of such a large scale in the country.

She talks about how the pandemic stoked demand for premium liquor, the growth in in-home consumption, and the company’s new marketing strategy to meet the needs of a changing India in a freewheeling chat. She also opens up about the IIM Ahmedabad experience and her interests beyond corporate life.

Listen in!

