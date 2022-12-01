India and the EU began the third round of free trade agreement talks on November 29 with the talks said to continue till December 9.

India and the EU have started talks again after nine years.

Various issues such as the customs tax on vehicles, and the movement of professionals halted the talks back in 2013.

In this podcast, Amiti Sen talks about the areas of discussion for the India-EU FTA, the hurdles that the India-EU FTA might face, and how will the India-EU FTA be a game changer for India.

