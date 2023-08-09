In this podcast, Nishtha Satyam, the UN Woman Mission Head for Timor-Leste, shares her insights on her “Pride Never Ends” campaign. The discussion delved into her journey, her experiences, and her dedication to gender equality.

The “Pride Never Ends” campaign serves as a platform to support choice, voice, and rights for the LGBTQIA+ community. Satyam emphasises that the campaign is not time-bound but a continuous effort to mainstream inclusivity and challenge stereotypes.

She also talks about her journey into feminism, which began relatively late, around the age of 18 or 19. Feminism, for her, is about relatability, understanding, and empowerment.

The interview addresses challenges faced by women, including societal norms and stereotypes. Satyam highlights the paradoxical nature of India, where women have achieved significant milestones yet face deep-rooted patriarchy and gender-related issues. She stresses that changing mindsets and dismantling patriarchy are essential steps towards achieving true gender equality.

When discussing the importance of feminism in understanding inclusivity, Satyam passionately explains that feminism is not about inclusion but about recognising that women represent half of humanity. She encourages embracing feminism to understand the struggles and experiences of women, which are integral to creating a just and equal society. Satyam also expresses optimism about India’s potential for change and urges society to embrace the principles of equality laid out in the constitution.

Overall, Satyam’s words resonates with a call for ongoing efforts to challenge societal norms, support choice and empowerment, and work towards a world where feminism and inclusivity are fundamental principles guiding humanity forward. Listen in.

