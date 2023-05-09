Germany-headquartered TeamViewer SE, a global technology company that enjoys wide popularity thanks to its remote access and support software of the same name, is gung-ho about the Asia-Pacific region, particularly India, given the region’s potential, both as a market and talent hub.
In this exclusive interview, Vasanth Srinivasan speaks to Rupesh Lunkad, Managing Director, India and South Asia, TeamViewer, about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the company’s business, the cost-cutting pressures and the company’s plans for the Indian market. Listen in to the conversation now!
(Host: Vasanth Srinivasan, Produer: V Nivedita)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.