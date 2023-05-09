Germany-headquartered TeamViewer SE, a global technology company that enjoys wide popularity thanks to its remote access and support software of the same name, is gung-ho about the Asia-Pacific region, particularly India, given the region’s potential, both as a market and talent hub.

In this exclusive interview, Vasanth Srinivasan speaks to Rupesh Lunkad, Managing Director, India and South Asia, TeamViewer, about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the company’s business, the cost-cutting pressures and the company’s plans for the Indian market. Listen in to the conversation now!

(Host: Vasanth Srinivasan, Produer: V Nivedita)