India-Russia ties are becoming strong and steady each passing day. Russia has emerged as the 5th largest exporter of India for oil and several other items. Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Russia from November 7-8. Among others, Jaishankar discussed the exponential growth in Indo-Russia bilateral trade.

What were the points of discussion between Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart during the visit? Do we expect India to be a consistent trading partner with Russia amid concerns from the West? Do we expect Rupee settlement for international trade between India and Russia? Listen in.

