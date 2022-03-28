In ‘Unfilled Barrels’, journalist Richa Mishra tries to understand why the hunt for oil and gas has been challenging in India, despite strong foundations laid by the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. In this reading from her book, she sets the context and also asks the pertinent question that despite the current government setting aggressive targets to bring down the import bill, why does the country continue to be heavily import-dependent. She provides some of the answers in the book.

About the Book

Unfilled Barrels: India’s Oil Story

Richa Mishra

Bloomsbury India

Rs 580 ; 207 pages

