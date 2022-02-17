Inequities in cancer care, a much bigger problem than lack of cutting edge treatments: Tata Memorial Hospital’s Director

Low and middle-income countries stand disproportionately affected in terms of cancer cases and deaths, says the World Health Organization. In fact, by 2040, over 70 percent of cancer deaths are expected to occur in these regions.

But some initiatives are underway in India to streamline and standardise treatments, to help the medical community and patients/ payers to “choose wisely”. Tata Memorial Hospital Director Dr CS Pramesh gives us an insight into these initiatives, even as he underscores the importance of palliative care early in cancer treatment and the need for Covid-19 booster shots among younger people with co-morbidities. Tata Memorial Hospital is India’s largest cancer centre.