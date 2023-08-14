In this episode of the “State of Economy” podcast, businessline’s Jyoti Banthia talks to Mayank Singh, Partner at Khaitan & Co, and Mayank Banerjee, CEO and Co-founder at Even Healthcare, about how the new Data Protection Act can impact the healthcare start-up ecosystem

In the discussions, they delve into the growth and potential of the Indian healthcare market, the influence of technology on healthcare services, funding trends and the future outlook for the health tech ecosystem.

They discuss how technology can enable and enhance healthcare services across the country. They also talk about the importance of integrating technology at every level of the healthcare value chain to improve access and convenience for patients. They also discuss trends in the funding of these start-ups and they attribute the strong inflow of funds to the essential nature of healthcare services and the increasing digital literacy and access to technology in the country.

Jyoti Banthia also talks about regulations in the sector with the guests. They discuss the significance of data privacy and patient protection in this sector and the challenges and benefits of adhering to evolving regulations. The guests note that while regulatory compliance can be challenging, it ultimately builds trust and confidence in the industry, benefitting both startups and consumers.

The conversation also explores the role of government initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and the National Health Stack. The guests highlight the potential for these initiatives to streamline healthcare delivery, improve data access, and drive innovation in the health tech sector.

(Host: Jyoti Banthia, Producer: Anjana PV)

