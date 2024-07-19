Could the lower prices of luxury electric vehicles (EVs) be spurring demand for these automobiles in India? Could this also indicate a growing market segment where affordability and luxury intersect? In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India talks to businessline’s S Ronendra Singh about the growing demand for such vehicles, and how the company aims to capitalise on this trend.

Mercedes-Benz India recently launched the EQ, a five-seater electric SUV priced at ₹66,00,000, positioning it as one of the most affordable EVs in the luxury segment. The demand for luxury electric vehicles is rising, prompting manufacturers to adopt diverse strategies to capture this market. A typical approach includes offering high-end models with advanced features alongside more affordable options to expand their customer base.

When discussing the industry trends, Iyer mentions the positive outlook for the luxury car market in India, driven by improved road infrastructure and increased demand for safer, more comfortable, and efficient vehicles. He emphasises the importance of continued government support for electrification, including consistent taxation policies to enable long-term planning for brands like Mercedes-Benz.

The episode concludes with a forward-looking perspective on how these developments are set to redefine luxury transportation in India.

Host: S Ronendra Singh; Producer: Amitha Rajkumar

