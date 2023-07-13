In the latest episode of Business Line’s State of Economy podcast, Haripriya Sureban delves into the world of generative AI and its influence on the Indian IT sector. Joined by Siddharth Pai, co-founder, Siana Capital, the podcast takes a look at the market opportunities that have spurred major investments in generative AI by top-tier companies. The discussion centres around the transformative potential of generative AI and its ability to revolutionise the way work is done.

While acknowledging the current hype surrounding generative AI, Haripriya and Siddharth examine the concerns associated with its adoption. They delve into issues such as data security, highlighting the need for careful supervision to avoid rubbish in, rubbish out scenarios. They also discuss biases that may arise from the technology’s reliance on existing data, emphasising the importance of vigilant oversight.

The conversation touches upon the parallels between generative AI and previous technological trends, like blockchain, and explores whether generative AI will live up to its promises or follow a similar path. Siddharth suggests that the full realisation of the technology’s potential may take time, similar to the progression of blockchain.

The podcast also delves into the relationship between Indian IT companies and global players like Accenture and Capgemini. While there may be some differentiation, Siddharth Pai notes that the advantage of close client interaction lies with companies like Accenture, whereas Indian IT majors excel in offshoring and IT outsourcing.

The episode concludes by addressing the impact of generative AI on job displacement and the future of work. While generative AI will automate certain aspects of work, it will not completely replace jobs. Instead, it will bring about a shift in job roles and create new opportunities. Drawing parallels to automation in the BPO world, they examine how automation has transformed specific job functions while also opening doors to reskilling and creating new employment prospects.

Gain valuable insights into the Indian IT sector’s adoption of generative AI, the potential benefits and challenges it presents, and its implications for the future of work.

(Host: Haripriya Sureban)

