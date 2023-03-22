As FY2023 draws to an end, it is time to review what went right for the Indian economy in the year and what policymakers can do to improve the economy in the coming financial year. This exercise could not have come at a time – the Indian economy is coming out of the impact of the Covid–19 pandemic and is starting to gather steam even though the global economy is facing a downturn. Given that India is more connected to the globalized world than ever before, can the Indian economy bear the brunt this time around?

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target to make India a $ 5 trillion economy by FY2024-25. However, the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine have impacted the Indian economy. So, is India on track to achieve this target?

In this episode, V Nivedita talks Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist, CRISIL Ltd, and Pushan Sharma, Director - Research, CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, to know the pressure points, areas of growth, and path to becoming a $5 trillion economy.