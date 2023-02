After nearly two turbulent years the Microfinance segment is starting to post healthy demand for loans, and this is a trend it has sustained for several quarters now. Alok Misra, CEO & director, MFIN, joins in to decode some of the finer nuances of the sector and explains why the rebound in growth as a trend is here to stay.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit