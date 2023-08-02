The start-up world, which has witnessed a meltdown of sorts, may soon stage a recovery, says Neha Singh, the Co-founder and CEO of Tracxn, a global platform that tracks start-ups and private companies.
In a free-wheeling podcast with businessline, Neha shared her insights on forces that are at play in the start-up sector and what to expect in the next few quarters.
Read the full story here
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.