The recent 5G roll out marks another turning point for India’s telecom market. However, the telecom sector has been going through a major financial crisis. With a combined debt of around Rs 5 lakh crore, the operators are finding it tough to keep up the investment needed to roll out a network. While the operators have increased tariffs to mop up cash, this has led to services becoming unaffordable for the lower sections of the consumers.

In this podcast, businessline’s Thomas K Thomas examines the critical issues facing the telecom sector with Sanjay Kapoor, former CEO of Airtel, who has been closely associated with the sector for the last two decades and has deep insights into the functioning of the sector.

(Host: Thomas K Thomas, Producer: Nabodita Ganguly)

