While economies the world over were still recovering from Covid effect and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, we are amid a new crisis with the Israel-Hamas conflict.
In this episode of the EnergOnomics podcast, Richa Mishra and Swasti Rao, Associate Fellow, Manohar Parrikar institute for defence studies and analyses, discuss the geopolitical implication of this conflict on the energy sector and the road ahead
