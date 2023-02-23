IT major Wipro offered fresh recruits a revised salary package of ₹3.5 lakh per annum (LPA) from its previous offer of ₹6.5 LPA. This comes as the company has delayed the onboarding of freshers amidst the macroeconomic headwinds being faced by the industry at large.

With Wipro slashing freshers’ salary packages citing global recessionary crosswinds. Is the IT Industry preparing for the worst with a recession looming abroad, and how does the sector look at present?

Kamal Karanth, co-founder at Xpheno, a specialist staffing company gives us insights into hiring patterns and the playbook that companies look to work by in a downturn.

Listen in!