The 16th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival is all set to begin from 19th January, and until the 23rd at Hotel Clarks Amer. The organisers will be hosting over 250 speakers from across the globe, many of whom are winners of major awards such as the Nobel, the Booker, International Booker, the Pulitzer, the Sahitya Akademi, Baillie Gifford, PEN America Literary Awards, and many more. The festival is also displaying over 20 Indian and 14 international languages.

businessline spoke to the author-historian and festival Co-director William Dalrymple to hear what the audience can expect from this year, the addition of more regional writers, his thoughts on ChatGPT and more.