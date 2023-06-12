India has committed to decarbonise its economy and this requires significant capital -- about $12.1 trillion by 2050. Traditional methods, such as bank loans, might not be enough to finance green projects, and the country will have to look at alternate sources of finance. This includes public and private finance, loans from multilateral banks, international climate finance commitments from developed countries and foreign direct investments.

In this podcast, V Nivedita talks to Santosh Singh, Partner and Manager, Intellecap, to understand the various strategies and terminologies associated with green financing. Listen to the podcast to know more about the need for innovative financing methods to achieve decarbonisation goals and the role of carbon markets in addressing emissions.