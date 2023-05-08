Karnataka is gearing up for the assembly polls on May 10. Amid talks about the upcoming elections, businessline’s Narayanan V looked at how the state economy performed in the last five years under the current government.

Delving into numbers, Narayanan analysed the GSDP growth, fiscal deficit, tax revenue, and FDI inflows in the state.

Through an in-depth examination of these metrics, Narayanan sheds light on the state’s economic performance, discussing crucial factors such as growth, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and fiscal policies that have shaped Karnataka’s economic landscape.

How has the state’s performance been? How did the state economy bounce back after the COVID-19 scenario? Narayanan answers these questions in this podcast. Listen in. Read the full story here.