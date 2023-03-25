Tune in to the second of our two-part podcast series with PN Vasudevan, MD & CEO, of Equitas Small Finance Bank. He narrates his journey from a professional to a promoter and what went through when he was building Equitas, as a Microfinance company and subsequently as a bank.

Listen to Part 1 here

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit