In this episode of the Current Account podcast, Hamsini Karthik continue the chat with Ittira Davis, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB). He explains his journey as a banker and the growth story of Ujjivan SFB. He details about the way forward for the bank. Listen to the second part of the conversation now.
(Host: Hamsini Karthik, Producer: Anjana PV)
