In this episode of the Current Account podcast, Hamsini Karthik talks to Ittira Davis, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. He explains his journey as a banker and the growth story of Ujjivan SFB. He details about the re merging of the bank and what is the way forward for the bank. Listen to the first part of the conversation now.

(Host: Hamsini Karthik, Producer: Anjana PV)

Related Topics