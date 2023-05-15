The disinvestment process of IDBI Bank is underway. Both the government and LIC -- the major shareholders of the bank -- are looking to sell their stakes.

On May 14, businessline’s Hamsini Karthik reported that the battle for acquiring the bank has intensified. The two bidders -- Kotak Mahindra Bank and Fairfax India Holdings, the promoter of CSB Bank-- are willing to offer attractive control premiums. However, neither of them do not want to merge with IDBI just yet.

Why are both parties interested? What’s the exemption they’ve sought? Will the RBI give in to their demands?

In this podcast, Nabodita Ganguly is joined by Senior Assistant Editor, Hamsini Karthik who talks about her exclusive story about the battle for acquiring IDBI Bank.