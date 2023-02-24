On January 20, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, sent an email to Google employees where he announced the news to reduce the company’s workforce by 12,000. Google happens to be one of the main technology companies to announce massive layoffs in the recent past. Global layoffs have reached three-fourth of 2022 in the first 51 days of 2023. Listen in!

Read the full story here.

Tune in to BL Podcast for more such stories.

------

businessline Podcast is a daily series of podcasts from The Hindu businessline newspaper. In this series, we take a look at news that matter from around the world and stories to provide quick, critical analysis. Our reporters, analysts and experts provide context to help you understand what happened, why is it important and how it impacts you. Listen in as we decode a wide range of topics from politics, policy, Indian economy and the world of business.