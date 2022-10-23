Now that many employees are remote or hybrid, sending home sweets and gifts is even more important. As the entire family judges you? The idea of gifts, goodies, and giveaways during the festive season always gets polarising reactions. While some argue that it boosts engagement and productivity at the workplace, others say it unwittingly ends up creating an entitlement mindset. In this episode, Kamal Karanth, host of the people@work podcast series, discusses both sides of the coin with Kartik Rao, Group Chief People Officer, Good Glamm group.

People@work is a special series from BusinessLine. Each week, Kamal Karanth, a veteran talent specialist, and co-founder of Xpheno, a staffing solutions firm, talks to business leaders and experts on the most trending human resource topics.

( Produced by Akshaya Chandrasekaran)