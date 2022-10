The 80-year-old Amitabh Bachchan has been able to capture the attention of the audience for generations. From being the ‘Angry Young Man’ in the 1970s and 1980s, to the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ gameshow in the 2000s, he has reinvented himself multiple times. He is still a fan favourite in the era of OTT platforms. In this podcast, AJ Vinayak takes a look at the star’s popularity.

