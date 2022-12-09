Despite the continued impact of COVID-19, malaria cases and deaths remained stable in 2021, states the World Malaria Report 2022.

The report, by the World Health Organisation (WHO), highlights progress towards global targets and describes opportunities and challenges for eradicating malaria. The report also finds that, despite disruptions due to pandemic, countries around the world have largely held the line against further setbacks to malaria control.

The report states, “Malaria cases continued to rise between 2020 and 2021, but at a slower rate than in the period 2019 to 2020.”

In the latest episode of the BL Podcast, Deputy Editor Jyothi Datta decodes the latest World Malaria Report 2022 and talks about the robust research and development pipeline which is set to bring out a new generation of malaria control tools.

