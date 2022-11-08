The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is underway. According to reports, India is looking at greater market access for pharmaceutical products with the deal. However, the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders mentioned that the India-UK FTA might hurt the supply of generic medicines globally. The group has also asked India and UK to keep Intellectual Property (IP) off the table.
In this podcast, we discuss the views of pro-health groups about the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, the points of concern addressed by Doctors Without Border and others. Read the full story here.