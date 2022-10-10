Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of the Samajwadi Party and three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is no more. Coming from a humble background, Yadav made his way into politics and was a symbol of resistance to the rise of BJP’s aggressive nationalism.
His demise has created a vacuum in Indian politics. Yadav leaves behind a rich legacy with his son being the next face of the Samajwadi party. How will his absence affect the Samajwadi party? How did Yadav play a significant role against the BJP? Listen in.