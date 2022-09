Whether it is a small budget or a big budget movie, whether the actor is a superstar or a newcomer, whether the language is English or regional one, whether the movie is shot in an exotic foreign location or in rural India, one thing that binds all these is the silver screen. Many movie enthusiasts wonder why movies from South India often shine at the box office. But do we have adequate exhibition infrastructure in the country? Let us explore some of these points in this podcast.

