Elon Musk, Parag Agrawal, and Twitter’s leadership rejigs have been clogging news headlines. But throughout history, many start-ups and business owners have routinely ousted CEOs.

The guest in this episode, Shiv Shivakumar, Group Executive President, Corporate Strategy at Aditya Birla group and a well-known management thinker, describes the asymmetric equation between owners and CEOs -- it usually favours the owners, and the situation at Twitter is just the most obvious example of that.

When there is a key ideological difference between a CEO and an owner, the organisation suffers. Shiv argues that today’s technocrat owners like Musk don’t need professional CEOs like before. He offers prescriptions for how to correct this power imbalance and lead a company that employees trust.

(Produced by Akshaya Chandrasekaran)