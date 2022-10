The North-East Monsoon is likely to start on October 29, according to the IMD’s forecast.

The South-West monsoon ended on a reasonably good note.

What do the Indian Meteorological Department and global agencies have to say regarding the North East Monsoon and how is it likely to pan out?

In this episode of the BL podcast, Vinson Kurian takes us through the North East Monsoon and what lies ahead.

Listen in!