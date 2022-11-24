Arzooo, a B2B retail-tech platform, aims to empower retailers to take on large retail chains and e-commerce majors such as Amazon and Flipkart by offering a wide selection of consumer durables and electronic products at the best prices. Besides providing access to a huge inventory without the hassle of locking up precious working capital, Arzoo also offers retailers access to credit at a competitive rate and express delivery.

In this podcast, Vasanth Srinivasan talks to Khushnud Khan, Co-founder and CEO of Arzooo , about the e-commerce sector in India and what to expect from the company. Listen in!