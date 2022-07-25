Listen | What has happened to Ukraine in the 150 days of Russian invasion?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on the morning of 24 February, when Putin announced a “special military operation” to “demilitarise and denazify” Ukraine.

In early June 2022, Ukraine said that around 100 to 200 Ukrainian soldiers were dying every day. Zelenskyy’s military adviser said that around 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers died in the first 100 days of the war.

Russia recently crashed down the Ukranian port that traded wheat. In reaction, the western forces promised to send more and more ammunition to Ukraine.

The invasion was internationally condemned as a war of aggression. But, the Russian-Ukraine war no longer finds its space to the first page of newspapers. Few nations talk about the war. Most nations have planned for their alternatives to go without the Russian oil and Ukranian wheat. What has happened to Ukraine in the 150 days of Russian invasion?

