Economists have always used letters of the alphabet to describe economic recoveries. V-shaped, W-shaped, and the now-famous K-shaped. While it is easy to brush it off saying these are jargon, mere approximations, it does largely drive public perception. It gives you the big picture and attempts to simplify complex concepts.

In this episode, B Baskar of businessline discusses the practice of linking letters to recoveries and its relevance these days.

Read the full story here

(Produced by Akshaya Chandrasekaran)