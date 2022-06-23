The Maha Vikas Agadhi government is in trouble with Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde taking the support of close to 50 MLA and hinting towards supporting a BJP-led govt in Maharashtra.

This has put the tri-party alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP into the doldrums and also raised questions on the future of the Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackrey.

Radheshyam Jadhav who has been covering the happenings helps give a snapshot of the political situation in Maharashtra and its likely play in national politics.

Listen in!