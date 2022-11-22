November is the month of Diabetes Awareness. Although it can be easily managed with proper diet and exercise, there are a number of complications (blurring vision, kidney and heart issues) which cannot be taken lightly. The number of people with this medical condition in India is steadily increasing -- 77 million people (9.6 per cent of Indians) were affected by the medical condition in 2021 and the number is expected to go up to 10.4 per cent by 2030.How can organisations help their employees thrive while dealing with diabetes? businessline’s Chitra Narayanan talks to Blue Circle Diabetes’s Nupur Lalvani in this episode of the BL Podcast.

