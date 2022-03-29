Meet Namit Malhotra, the seven-time Oscar winner

Even though “Writing With Fire” did not win the award for the Best Documentary Feature at the 94th Academy Awards, India still has a reason to celebrate -- Namit Malhotra’s visual effects and animation company DNEG’s work for The Dune won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. This is not the company’s first award. In fact, the company has six Oscar-winning films to its name and now Dune joins the list.

In this podcast, Meenakshi Verma Ambwani & Chitra Narayanan speak to Namit Malhotra, Chairman and CEO of the multi-award-winning company.