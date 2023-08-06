In this episode of the BL podcasts, businessline’s Vasanth Srinivasan and Sangeetha Bhavi, the Executive Director of Digital Natives at Microsoft India, delve into the thriving start-up landscape in India and Microsoft’s pivotal role in fostering its growth. With a rich history of entrepreneurship deeply embedded in India’s culture, Bhavi explains how the nation’s start-up ecosystem has evolved over time, fuelled by collaboration across academia, government, and corporate sectors.

The discussion centers on the symbiotic relationship between technology and start-ups. Bhavi highlights how start-ups are leveraging technology, particularly Microsoft’s tech portfolio, to bridge market fragmentation and information gaps, thereby disrupting industries. She unveils Microsoft’s comprehensive support for start-ups through initiatives like the Founders Hub program, where early-stage start-ups receive access to Microsoft’s technology stack, mentorship, and cost-saving credits, catalysing their growth trajectory.

Listen in!