On May 30, 2019, Narendra Modi took the oath of office to become the prime minister of India for the second time.
The government’s tenure has been marked by many ups and downs. For me, while the government had performed very well, to lean in on infrastructure and its spending, its performance related to some reforms has been rather muted. Over the course of a decade, PM Narendra Modi’s economic policies have aimed to propel India towards growth and development. Did he succeed in doing so?
In this podcast, V Nivedita talks to Karan Bhasin, a New York-based economist, to examine the successes that have emerged, such as the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), efforts to attract foreign investment, and initiatives like “Make in India.” We also explore the failures and challenges faced, including job creation, agrarian distress, and the impact of demonetisation.
