On October 31, the database of the Indian Council of Medical Research allegedly experienced the biggest case of data leak in the country, leaking crucial identity details for nearly half of the Indian population. This news was followed by an attempt to breach the iPhones of the top brass of the political opposition.

In this ‘State of the Economy Podcast’, Ayushi Kar talks to Mishi Choudhary, a technology lawyer and online civil rights activist, about recent events that highlight how Indians are navigating a tough digital space amidst increased surveillance and data breaches.

Choudhary emphasises the sensitivity of the data being collected in the digital age, including mobile phone numbers, Aadhaar numbers, PINs, and passport numbers. She highlights the potential for identity theft and other malicious activities when such sensitive information is exposed.

Choudhary criticises the government’s response, describing it as a non-response. . She calls for a more responsible approach to data protection, suggesting that regulations should work automatically to safeguard citizens’ data without requiring individuals to navigate complex terms and conditions.

The conversation then shifts to the Apple data breach, Choudhary stresses privacy has become luxury product, instead of the right of every citizen.

Addressing potential government actions, Choudhary suggests that a mature conversation is needed. She calls for a balance between innovation and citizens’ rights, emphasising the need for responsible use of technology.

Choudhary suggests a time-bound, independent investigation into the recent breaches, involving experts to provide a comprehensive clarification to citizens.

(Host: Ayushi Kar; Producer:V Nivedita, Nabodita Ganguly)

