In this insightful podcast episode of the Current Account podcast, businessline’s Hamsini Karthik talks to Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder & CEO, Fibe, shares insights behind their “numberless” credit card, which is brought out recently in collaboration with Axis Bank. The card offers security and ensures user privacy and safety. He emphasises that this card is designed to simplify payments, blurring the lines between credit and debit card transactions. The card also empowers users with control over transaction types and limits through a mobile app. He also highlights the evolving landscape of credit payments through UPI and how numberless cards enhance security in this context.

The conversation delves into the transition from EarlySalary to Fibe and how this shift aligns with catering to a younger, digitally-savvy consumer base. He also addresses the underwriting process for younger borrowers, highlighting that creditworthiness is determined from the point they become salary-creditable. This means that even young professionals at the outset of their careers can access credit for specific needs.

Looking ahead, Mehrotra envisions Fibe as a comprehensive platform for consumer financial management. The episode wraps up with a discussion on how the company is strategically partnering with various financial aggregators, banks, and super apps to ensure wide accessibility and meet the surging demand for their services.

