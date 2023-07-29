Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC), set up as a non-profit company (like the National Payments Corporation of India), is a network that lets sellers voluntarily display their products and services across all participating apps and platforms.

ONDC, a UPI of e-commerce, seeks to democratise digital or electronic commerce, moving it from a platform-centric model to an open network.

It aims to sign up 900 million buyers and 1.2 million sellers on the shared network within the next five years while achieving a gross merchandise value of $48 billion.

Yet, there is confusion as to how the space operates and how will it help to unlock growth for all the players involved in the ecosystem. ONDC has also entered the B2Bspace, which many believe will unlock another level of growth.

In this episode, Anshoo Sharma, CEO of Magicpin and Rishav Jain, Managing Director, consumer and retail lead at Alvarez & Marsal to talk about ONDC and the future of it.