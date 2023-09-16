After making the decision to invest in mutual fund the immediate next step is to decide which mode of holding one should select among single, joint and anyone or survivor modes. It becomes important to understand all these modes and select the one which is best suitable as per one’s situation. Further, after making investments, the bank account details might change due to various reasons which need to be notified to the fund houses. Tune in to the podcast to understand about these operational aspects of investing in mutual funds
