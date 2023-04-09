The recent monetary policy has surprised many with the fact that RBI decided to pause the rates. But for investors in debt and depositors is -is this the real end of this rate-hiking cycle? Or should we all be prepared for rates to go up a little more as the RBI has left the window open now saying that if inflation goes up, then they may consider further rate hikes?

In this episode, A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC talks about attractive opportunities for investors in debt to Businessline’s Aarati Krishnan.

Listen in!

(Host: Aarati Krishnan, Producers: V Nivedita, Siddharth MC)

