This book by Srimoyi Bhattacharya is a bit of PR (public relations) for PR as she puts it, and a handy guide for those starting out in the space of brand communication.

In this excerpt, she explains what PR is, how it is misunderstood and sets about detailing how publicists work.

About the Book

Pitch Perfect

Srimoyi Bhattacharya

Penguin Viking

Price: Rs 463 (hardcover)

Pages: 324 pages