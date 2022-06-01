Podcast | Cargill bets big on ‘Digital Saathi’

India’s contribution may be a meagre 2 per cent to global food major Cargill’s annual revenue. But the US firm sees better prospects in India, which could emerge as a strategic country by 2030. A lot of planning is going on for the firm’s faster growth in India.

As part of these plans, Cargill decided to launch a digital platform for agriculture Digital Saathi. Though confined to Karnataka now, it has managed to rope in 30,000 farmers. There are various other plans that the firm has for this platform.

Cargill India President Simon George talks about his plans for India, for the electronic platform and other things such as food innovation lab, edible oil business, tapping renewable energy and the promising animal nutrition business.

Listen in!